JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms eight tornadoes hit Mississippi last week.

Nobody was injured by the twisters, which damaged trees, power lines and some buildings on Friday.

Tornadoes were reported in Rankin, Warren, Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson Davis and Covington counties.

The strongest storm hit southeast of Port Gibson in Claiborne County, with top winds estimated at 110 mph (175 kph). The path stretched more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) and grew to 880 yards wide (805 meters). Surveyors say hundreds of trees snapped and some homes were damaged by trees or had roof damage. A tractor-trailer truck also overturned.

The second-strongest storm stretched nearly 3 miles (5 kilometers) running southwest of Mount Olive. With top winds of 105 mph (170 kph), its path grew to 440 yards wide (400 meters).