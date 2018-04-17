DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through parts of Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the weather service estimated the tornado’s top wind speeds were 130 mph when it struck Lynchburg as well as Campbell and Amherst counties on Sunday evening.

The tornado cut a 20 mile path starting at about 7 p.m. The weather service estimated that a dozen people were injured.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had declared a state of emergency on Monday. Damage was particularly heavy in the Lynchburg and Danville areas.

In Amherst County, county administrator Dean Rodgers said about 20 homes were destroyed and multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Danville Register & Bee reported that two homes were heavily damaged by fallen trees.