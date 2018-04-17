LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck areas of central Virginia over the weekend.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg quotes the weather service as saying an EF2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 130 mph (210 kph) and a path about 600 yards (550 meters) wide hit Campbell and Amherst counties on Sunday. The newspaper says the tornado traveled about 20 miles (30 kilometers), injuring about a dozen people. The tornado first touched down in Campbell County with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph (180 kph), damaging cars and businesses.

It then moved into Lynchburg and damaged a mobile home park before moving into Amherst County. Campbell County spokeswoman Sherry Harding says the damage in Amherst County alone is estimated at $3.7 million.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/