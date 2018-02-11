CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The race for glory on a frozen chute at the National Toboggan Championship is drawing to a close.

The annual event in Camden, Maine, gives participants a chance to go back in time by riding a wooden toboggan down a 400-foot-long chute that spills onto frozen Hosmer Pond.

Some racers take it seriously, while others are more serious about having fun.

More than 350 teams competed in the weekend event at Maine’s Camden Snow Bowl, and a trophy ceremony was being held Sunday afternoon.

The competition raises money for the Camden Snow Bowl, a nonprofit, municipally owned ski area on the 1,300-foot Ragged Mountain. The toboggan chute was built in 1930s and has been rebuilt twice, most recently in 1990.