MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — A national park in North Dakota is reducing the size of its bison herd this week in a move that will benefit several Native American tribes.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a majority of the animals from Theodore Roosevelt National Park will help supplement tribal herds through the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

The council represents about 60 tribes across 19 states.

Wildlife biologist Blake McCann says the reduction roundup is to prevent the bison herds from getting too large to ensure there’s enough available forage for the grazing animals.

He says the park aims to keep its herd at about 300 to 500 animals at the South Unit and less than 300 at the North Unit. South Dakota and North Dakota are among the states that will receive the animals.

