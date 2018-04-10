SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A square mile (2.6 square kilometers) of land is being added to the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in northern New Mexico.

The Trust for Public Land and the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that a privately owned inholding will become part of the monument that borders Colorado.

The monument was designated by President Obama in 2013 and is under review for modifications to its status by the Interior Department.

The new territory was added to the monument using $438,000 from U.S. Land and Water Conservation Fund. Revenues generated by offshore oil and gas royalty payments are allocated to the fund.

The addition is located near the center of the monument, east of the Rio Grande gorge and south of Cerro Chillo.