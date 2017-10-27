WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A member of the West Virginia National Guard has been recognized for saving the lives of more than 14 people during one night of the state’s historic flooding last year.

WOAY-TV reports that Sgt. Zachary Mills received the Division of Natural Resources Meritorious Service Medal on Sept. 22. Natural Resources Lt. Dennis K. Feazell said Mills and his partner, Natural Resources Sgt. Chris Lester, were called out on June 23, 2016 to White Sulphur Springs as hundreds of people were stranded at their homes in one of the most heavily impacted areas in West Virginia.

Mills said he was just doing his job as part of the swift water rescue team. He has been with the West Virginia National Guard for 12 years, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.

