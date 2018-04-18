DOVER, Del. (AP) — A high-ranking National Guard chaplain running for Delaware’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat is ending his campaign days after it began.

A spokeswoman for Brig. Gen. Kenneth “Ed” Brandt told The News Journal on Wednesday he is dropping his bid to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Questions were raised almost two weeks ago about whether Brandt violated a federal policy barring active-duty military personnel from engaging in partisan political speech. He announced his plan to run April 6 during a Kent County Republican dinner.

It is unclear whether his campaign announcement violated the Department of Defense directive. It is also unclear whether he will remain in the National Guard at either the federal or state level.

Brandt is responsible for providing pastoral care to nearly 350,000 soldiers.

___

