PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — National Grid wants to increase its distribution rates for electric and gas customers in Rhode Island, which would cause bills to rise next year.
The utility filed the proposal Monday with the state Public Utilities Commission. The hike in base distribution rates would be the National Grid’s first since 2012.
Under the new rates, residential electric bills would rise by 6 percent and gas bills would increase by 5 percent. Any approved rates wouldn’t be effective until Sept. 1, 2018.
President Tim Horan says resetting the rates allows the utility to “continue to improve service quality.”
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday families and small business owners are already “challenged by high energy costs” and called on the Public Utilities Commission to “open up National Grid’s books.”