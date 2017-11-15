PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Utility National Grid says it needs a domestic source of liquefied natural gas, and if proposing a $180 million facility with a pipeline that already passes through Providence.

The Providence Journal reports that National Grid currently uses a storage tank for its liquefied natural gas supply, with replenishment trucked in from seaports. At a Tuesday hearing, National Grid project director Anthony LaRusso said domestic sources of natural gas are abundant, but overseas supplies are not.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is the primary permitting authority for the proposal, and federal law pre-empts state law for most aspects of the application.

