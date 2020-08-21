David Pecker, the tabloid media titan who drew the scrutiny of federal investigators for his alleged role in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is out as the leader of the parent company of The National Enquirer, Us Weekly and other publications, according to a company announcement Friday.

At the same time, American Media, the company led by Pecker since 1999, has a new name, A360Media, and will be merged with a sibling company, Accelerate 360. Both are controlled by the hedge fund Chatham Asset Management.

News of the changes came in an announcement from Accelerate that was sent to company employees Friday by David Parry, chief executive of Accelerate. The company, based in Smyrna, Georgia, describes itself as a logistics firm that delivers products “from corkscrews to umbrellas.”

Pecker, 68, was the chief executive and president of American Media since 1999. Accelerate said Friday that he would take on a new role, executive adviser. Under his leadership, The Enquirer sometimes moved away from its usual coverage of Hollywood celebrities and reality television stars to bolster the candidacy of Trump and attack his political foes, including Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton.

In 2016, Pecker and his associates helped orchestrate deals involving two women who claimed past affairs with Trump: former Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. In a piece of tabloid tradecraft known as “catch and kill,” the articles on the alleged affairs were never published.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York investigated American Media’s hush payments as a possible violation of campaign finance laws. They ended up giving Pecker a nonprosecution deal for his cooperation, which included an admission that American Media had paid McDougal with the intention of aiding Trump’s 2016 election prospects.

Last year, The Enquirer made news again when it was accused of “extortion and blackmail” by Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post who has been the target of name-calling by Trump on Twitter. The accusation by Bezos, the world’s richest man, came after the supermarket tabloid devoted 11 pages of its Jan. 28, 2019, issue to an exposé of his extramarital affair with Lauren Sanchez, a Los Angeles television personality.

In a lengthy post on digital platform Medium, Bezos singled out Pecker in his headline: “No thank you, Mr. Pecker!” In the text that followed, he accused American Media of having threatened to publish graphic photographs of himself, including a “below-the-belt selfie,” if he did not publicly affirm that The Enquirer’s reporting on his affair had not been motivated by political concerns.

In April 2019, after the dispute with Bezos, American Media announced that it had sold The Enquirer to James Cohen, a son of the founder of the Hudson News franchise of newspaper and magazine shops. That deal has not closed. Chatham, the principal owner of American Media, had pushed Pecker to sell The Enquirer after the publication found itself under federal scrutiny.

Chatham, a New Jersey-based hedge fund, is led by Anthony Melchiorre, a Chicago-area native who has earned a reputation on Wall Street as a tough negotiator. Melchiorre manages more than $4 billion in assets for clients through various funds, including some listed under a Cayman Islands address, where more favorable tax rates apply.

The hedge fund recently took ownership of McClatchy Co., a large and prestigious newspaper chain, after a bankruptcy auction. McClatchy, a consistent winner of top journalism prizes, runs 30 news outlets across the country, including The Sacramento Bee and The Miami Herald.

Pecker’s brand of journalism makes for an incongruous fit with McClatchy, which has won a raft of Pulitzer Prizes in its 163-year history. The news release announcing the merger of American Media (that is, A360 Media) and Accelerate did include a mention of Chatham.

In an internal memo Friday, Parry told employees that “the unexpected economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on magazine newsstand sales have accelerated the discussions and made the American Media/Accelerate integration necessary.”

The coronavirus pandemic has harmed many publications, but it was particularly damaging to American Media, whose publications — especially its flagship, The Enquirer — rely on sales at supermarket checkout counters, newsstands and airport shops like Hudson News.

Pecker was raised in the Bronx and educated at Pace University in that borough. The school gave him an honorary doctorate in 1998 and later established a distinguished professorship in his honor. In the 1990s, before he was a tabloid titan, Pecker was a swaggering Manhattan media executive who ran Hachette Filipacchi Magazines, then the home of fashion glossy Elle, movie magazine Premiere and political-and-lifestyle monthly George, a publication edited by John F. Kennedy Jr.

In 1999, Pecker was part of a group, led by Evercore Partners, that bought American Media for $294 million. Chatham became an owner of American Media in 2014.

Years before Trump became a political force, The Enquirer had a flirtation with respectability: In 2010, the administrators of the Pulitzer Prize determined that the tabloid was eligible for its awards after it had submitted investigative articles that uncovered the extramarital affair and out-of-wedlock fatherhood of John Edwards, a former senator and presidential candidate.Amid the “catch and kill” investigation relating to the 2016 campaign, Pecker met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia as part of American Media’s attempts to strike business deals in that nation. American Media also published a glossy magazine in the crown prince’s honor, a 100-page tome filled with splashy photos of him smiling or shaking hands with Trump.

The magazine appeared on newsstands in the spring of 2018, when Salman went on a tour of the United States that included visits with moguls and celebrities such as Rupert Murdoch, Michael Bloomberg and Bezos. In October of that year, assassins strangled Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote opinion articles for The Washington Post, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and dismembered his body using a bone saw.

With Pecker no longer leading the renamed American Media, Chatham has put some distance between itself and the company’s rocky recent past. Taking Pecker’s place at the helm is Chris Scardino, an 18-year veteran of American Media, who was named the president of A360Media.

In his memo Friday, Parry, the Accelerate chief executive, provided facts about the company to A360Media workers who may never have heard of it under the heading “Can you tell me more about Accelerate?” As part of the answer, he wrote, “American Media and Accelerate are currently sister companies under common ownership.”

In its news release, Accelerate said it had “recently launched a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment that includes hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, PPE safety packs and immunity boosting supplements.”