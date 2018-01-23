SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico may take part in a fledgling effort to limit and regulate the role of money in politics by amending the U.S. Constitution.

State lawmakers are considering a pledge to help Congress ratify constitutional changes to regulate money that is spent to influence elections and governance. The proposed memorial also pledges support amendments to end partisan gerrymandering.

Heather Ferguson of the watchdog group Common Cause said Tuesday that the initiative is being introduced this year in a handful of states that include Alabama and New Hampshire.

She says New Mexico and at least 19 other states previously asked Congress to overturn Supreme Court actions that cleared the way for unlimited independent expenditures in elections.

She says the new initiative provides a streamlined template for legislatures and Congress to follow.