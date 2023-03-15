The National Audubon Society announced Wednesday that its board of directors had voted to retain the organization’s name despite pressure to end its association with John James Audubon, the 19th-century naturalist and illustrator who enslaved people, drawing backlash from fellow bird groups that have already changed their names.

The bird conservation group said its decision came after more than a yearlong process that included input from hundreds of its members, volunteers and donors. Despite Audubon’s history as an enslaver with racist views toward Black and Indigenous people, Elizabeth Gray, the CEO of the National Audubon Society, said in a statement Wednesday that the board of directors “decided that the organization transcends one person’s name.”

She added that the name Audubon had “come to symbolize our mission and significant achievements that this organization has made in its long history.”

The decision to keep the name bucks a recent trend of social reckoning that had led to renaming schools and streets, and the removal of statues to sever associations with people with racist histories, including fellow bird conservation groups that have recently dropped Audubon from their names.

The National Audubon Society’s decision faced sharp criticism Wednesday from other birding groups across the country, including its own staff in the Bird Union.

“Their decision to double down on celebrating a white supremacist and to continue to brand our good work with his name actively inflicts harm on marginalized communities,” the Bird Union said in a statement Wednesday.

The Bird Union changed its name last month to drop its association with Audubon, and it called on the National Audubon Society to do the same.

“We will not elevate and celebrate a person who would reject and oppress our union members today,” the Bird Union said when it announced its new name. “Changing our name is a small step to demonstrate our commitment to antiracism.”

A number of local chapters of the National Audubon Society have changed their names over the past couple of years, including in Seattle and Chicago, and other groups across the country.

National Audubon Society, which was founded in 1905, was named after Audubon more than 50 years after his death. Audubon was known for his remarkable illustrations of hundreds of birds.

But, in addition to his illustrations, Audubon also wrote about his dismissal of the abolitionist movement, according to the National Audubon Society.