RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The National Audubon Society has awarded a medal to the CEO of Green Mountain Power.
The conservation organization awarded Mary Powell its Rachel Carson medal this week, awarded to women who have advanced the cause of conservation. The Rutland Herald reports Powell was awarded the medal alongside former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy and University of Michigan professor Dorceta Taylor.
The society recognized Powell for leading GMP to become the first utility to help customers get off the electrical grid. The organization also noted the utility’s efforts at solar development in Rutland.
Rachel Carson was a marine biologist whose work is credited with helping create the modern environmental movement. Her book “Silent Spring” began the discussion that led to the nationwide ban on DDT.
___
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/