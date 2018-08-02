While Republicans could hold confirmation hearings on the Supreme Court nominee before receiving all the documents, a final vote on Brett Kavanaugh may have to wait until after the November elections.

WASHINGTON — The National Archives and Records Administration said Thursday it won’t be able to finish reviewing nearly 1 million documents regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush White House until the end of October, a potential roadblock in GOP hopes for confirmation before the November election.

Republican leaders in the Senate appeared unfazed by the updated timetable, determined to push forward with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s nominee next month, even if the documents are not fully available. They stress that the George W. Bush library is providing tens of thousands of pages from those same documents on a rolling, expedited basis.

The paper chase over Kavanaugh’s lengthy public record is emerging as a key battleground as senators scrutinize the 53-year-old appellate judge, a conservative whose views on same-sex marriage, abortion and executive power could tip the court rightward for a generation.

The documents being compiled by the archives are only the initial request from Republicans. It covers Kavanaugh’s time in the White House Counsel’s Office and his nomination to be a judge. But the files won’t contain the broader cache being sought by Democrats from Kavanaugh’s time as Bush’s staff secretary.

A spokesman for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said the Judiciary Committee will still be able to undertake its review along the same timeline set previously, which puts Kavanaugh on track for confirmation in early October. The chairman “intends to hold a hearing sometime in September,” Taylor Foy said.

While Republicans could hold confirmation hearings before receiving all the documents, a final vote on Kavanaugh may have to wait. With Republicans holding a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, cooperation from almost all Republicans would be needed to push ahead.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the letter Thursday from the archives to Grassley “confirmed our worst fear”: even the documents requested by Republicans may be limited because they will be screened by Bush’s lawyer under the Presidential Review Act.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said that because the lawyer has also represented top Trump administration officials in the Russia probe, including former strategist Stephen Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, the process appeared designed to withhold “the information they need” to evaluate the nominee.

The paperwork battle was always expected to be the potential tripwire for Kavanaugh, whose long record in public service comes with a document trail that could provide insight to his views on key issues.

His job as staff secretary has been described as the president’s inbox and outbox, touching more than 1 million pages that passed the commander in chief’s desk, including prominent Bush-era issues like the detention and interrogation of terrorism suspects.

Democrats say the additional documents are crucial to understanding all aspects of Kavanaugh’s background. But the dispute is also a way to slow the GOP’s drive to confirm Kavanaugh and potentially build opposition.

“Getting the documents is especially important,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. He pointed to the recent confirmation battle over Ryan Bounds, whose judicial nomination was derailed after new writings were unearthed from his college days.