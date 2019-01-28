HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president Monday said he was “appalled” by a televised report showing abuses by security forces.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on his official Twitter account, said was unhappy at the video, broadcast by Sky News, showing security forces hitting a man who had been arrested. Mnangagwa said he “instructed that the individuals behind this be arrested.”

A crackdown on recent protests over a sharp rise in fuel prices continued Monday, with witnesses, human rights groups and the opposition reporting abuses by the military, the police and ruling party gangs, especially in working class and poor suburbs across the country.

Mnangagwa briefly brought hope to crisis-weary Zimbabweans when he took over from longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, but his rule has been marked by reports of abuse by security forces.