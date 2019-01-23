HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwe labor federation leader charged with subversion has appeared in court along with dozens of others as their lawyers accuse the government of systematically denying them justice.
The southern African nation remains tense on Wednesday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for a national dialogue is met with skepticism, and reports of abuses by security forces continue.
Japhet Moyo, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, could face 20 years in prison. He is accused of inciting Zimbabweans to protest over a sharp rise in fuel prices. He has pleaded not guilty.
Lawyers say more than 600 people have been arrested in a week of unrest, with most of them denied bail.
Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa alleges “a coordinated, deliberate orchestrated attempt to subvert justice.”