HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Activists in Zimbabwe say a doctor whose alleged abduction led to days of protests has been freed.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum says the president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Peter Magombeyi, was released overnight into the custody of his lawyers. There are no immediate details of his condition.

He was seized Saturday after calling for a pay strike as Zimbabwe’s health care system collapses. This week a growing number of health workers said they would not return to work until he was found.

A police statement says Magombeyi “has been found by police” and that an investigation is underway.

More than 50 government critics have been abducted in Zimbabwe this year, at times tortured and warned by suspected state security agents to back off from anti-government actions.