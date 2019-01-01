MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s leftist Zapatista movement is continuing its aggressive criticism of the country’s new president, accusing Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of dishonesty and vowing to confront him.

Zapatista spokesman Subcomandante Moises reiterated the group’s opposition to some of Lopez Obrador’s big projects such as the “Maya Train,” which would run in part between the beach resorts of Cancun and the Palenque ruins.

The criticisms came as the Zapatistas celebrated the 25th anniversary of their brief armed uprising in 1994. The group continues to push for greater rights for Mexico’s indigenous.

They said Monday they are not calling for people to take up arms, but they plan to organize opposition.

The Zapatistas have long been at odds with Lopez Obrador. They boycotted the 2006 presidential election in which he narrowly lost.