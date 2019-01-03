FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a New Jersey youth tennis instructor faces multiple sex-related charges including kidnapping and sexual assault against one of his students and other children.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says a grand jury handed up a new indictment last month against Terry Kuo, of Colts Neck, who also uses the name Victor Lee.
The 26-year-old was initially indicted last January after a 13-year-old student came forward to authorities. Further investigation uncovered alleged crimes against other children.
The new indictment charges Kuo with multiple counts of kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault as well as possessing and manufacturing child pornography.
His attorney said in an email Thursday that there is “more to this case than meets the eye.”
Kuo is being held in the Monmouth County Jail.