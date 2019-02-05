AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Yemen’s government and the Houthi rebels are meeting in Jordan for talks on implementing a stalled prisoner exchange agreed upon in December.

The U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths says Tuesday the three-day meeting aims to “finalize the list of prisoners and detainees to be released and exchanged.”

A Red Cross official said Monday that the deal has been stalled because each side is demanding the release of more prisoners than the other claims to be holding.

Yemen was plunged into war in 2014 when the rebels captured the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops.

The two sides met in December in Sweden, where they agreed on the prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in the port of Hodeida, which has been marred by alleged violations.