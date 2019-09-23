SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s rebels and tribal leaders say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed at least seven people including children, when it hit a mosque in the northwestern Amran province.

The tribal leaders say the airstrike took place earlier on Monday in the district of Sawd.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV has said the dead were from one family and included two children.

The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The airstrikes came three days after the Houthis said they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.