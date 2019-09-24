SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni tribal leaders say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition have killed at least 11 civilians including children, when they hit a residential building in southern Dhale province.

They say the airstrikes earlier on Tuesday in the district of Qataba also wounded at least five other people.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV has put the death toll at 16 including seven children and four women.

The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The Houthis said another Saudi-led coalition airstrike killed at least seven people including children on Monday in the northwestern Amran province.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.