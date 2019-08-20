SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials and local residents say clashes between forces loyal to the country’s internationally recognized government and separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, killed at least three people in southern Abyan province.

The fighting between the two — ostensible allies against the rebel Houthis — further complicates Yemen’s civil war.

The officials and residents say militiamen from the separatist Southern Transitional Council, trained by the UAE, are besieging a military camp and government buildings the provincial capital, Zinjibar.

They say the clashes also wounded nine civilians.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media, while the residents spoke anonymously, fearing reprisal.

The clashes come after separatists earlier this month wrested control of the port city of Aden, west of Abyan.