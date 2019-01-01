CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels are denying accusations by the United Nations food agency that they are stealing “from the mouths of hungry people” and diverting food deliveries.
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Supreme Revolutionary Council, says in a statement Tuesday the rebels were “surprised” by World Food Program allegations.
He says WFP “did not communicate officially” with the rebels regarding the alleged theft of aid.
WFP said Monday it collected evidence showing the rebels diverted shipments of food sent to help alleviate the country’s humanitarian crisis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Venice to charge day-trippers for access to city center
- Leaving Pentagon, Mattis urges workers to 'keep faith' in US
The Associated Press has also reported on the warring sides stealing food deliveries in Yemen.
The WFP is helping 12 million hungry people in Yemen and wants an “overhaul of the relief system,” including biometric registration. It says the rebels resist such measures.