NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against a former psychiatry professor at a research facility he ran in the Caribbean, Yale President Peter Salovey announced Monday.

Former U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly will interview students, alumni and others who may have information about the conduct of Dr. Eugene Redmond, who retired last July after the school started disciplinary proceedings against him.

Messages seeking comment were left with Redmond and his attorney.

The allegations arose out of a summer internship program that was run by Redmond at a research facility on St. Kitts, the school said.

Redmond had agreed to end the internship program after allegations of misconduct first arose in 1994 and those allegations could not be verified, the school said.

The university said Redmond subsequently revived that program and two more allegations surfaced, one of which led to last summer’s disciplinary proceedings. The other was brought forward this month, the school said.

“We must learn whether there are additional survivors who wish to come forward, and we need to understand the facts relating to the internship program,” Salovey said.

Redmond’s retirement came after he was found responsible of sexual harassment by Yale’s University-Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct.

The school said he is ineligible for rehire, banned from Yale’s campus and denied the privileges of a retired faculty member.

Yale said it also will cooperate with any criminal investigation and has shared all the information it has with the Yale Police Department and the New Haven Police Department, which will be in contact with law enforcement in St. Kitts.

“Sexual harassment and misconduct have no place at Yale,” Salovey stated. “I am deeply angered by what we have learned of Professor Redmond’s behavior, and I am committed to the investigation that will shine more light on it: a university dedicated to the pursuit of truth can ask no less of itself.”