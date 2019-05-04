GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi announced Saturday that he will not run for a fifth term in 2020.

The 75-year-old made the announcement in his hometown of Gillette.

Enzi, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, replacing former Republican Sen. Al Simpson.

With Enzi’s retirement, Wyoming will have its first open Senate seat in more than a decade.

The seat is expected to remain in Republican hands.

Enzi’s departure could open the way for Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Five years ago, she launched an ill-fated challenge against Enzi. She dropped out of the race before the primary. Still, she was elected to Congress in 2014 and was reelected last year.