OCALA, Fla. (AP) — When a World War II-era hand grenade came to a Taco Bell in central Florida, everyone else had to leave.
In Facebook posts, Ocala Police said a treasure hunter found the grenade while magnet fishing Saturday in Ocklawaha. Magnet fishing is a form of treasure hunting that uses magnets to retrieve items from bodies of water.
Police say the man put the grenade in the trunk of his car and drove to the restaurant in Ocala, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away, where he called authorities to report finding the small explosive device.
The restaurant was evacuated and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was dispatched to remove the grenade. Ocala Police said it was authenticated as a World War II-era weapon and would be destroyed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.