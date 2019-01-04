CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three months after a ruling halted the impeachment process involving most of West Virginia’s Supreme Court justices, the state Senate president is seeking a second opinion.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Friday at the annual Legislative Lookahead forum in Charleston he’s asked state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to look into handling a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Morrisey spokesman Curtis Johnson says the office is representing the Senate “as it considers potential next steps in this matter.”
A panel of state Supreme Court stand-ins ruled Oct. 11 in favor of Justice Margaret Workman’s challenge of her impeachment. The decision also was applied to retired Justice Robin Davis and Justice Allen Loughry. Loughry resigned after being convicted of federal fraud charges.
The court declined Carmichael’s request in November to revisit the ruling.