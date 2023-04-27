NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a luxury department store in the 1990s testified for a second day Thursday at a civil trial, saying a fresh onslaught of insults on social media did nothing to diminish her pride to be in court.

The testimony in Manhattan federal court came a day after columnist E. Jean Carroll bluntly told the jury she came to court “because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen.”

Carroll, 79, said social media users lobbed new attacks against her as people labeled her a “liar, slut, ugly, old.”

“But I couldn’t be more proud to be here,” she testified.

A day earlier, she told how a chance encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store in late 1995 or early 1996 turned from flirtatious frivolity in the desolate lingerie section into a violent sexual attack inside a dressing room. Carroll said Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her before she kneed him and fled.

Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of Trump’s allegedly defamatory comments. She never pursued criminal charges.

Trump, 76, is not expected to appear at the trial. He has repeatedly claimed the encounter never happened, that he doesn’t know Carroll and that she’s not his “type.” He launched a counterattack Wednesday against the trial on social media, telling followers on his Truth Social platform that the case was “a made up SCAM” and that her lawyer is a political operative.

The outburst drew a rebuke and a warning from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who called it “entirely inappropriate.”

“What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring certainly to speak to his ‘public,’ but, more troublesome, to the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about,” the judge observed.

After Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, promised to speak with Trump and ask him not to make further posts, Kaplan warned: “We are getting into an area, conceivably, in which your client may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability.”

Later in the day, Kaplan warned Tacopina again to speak with Trump after the ex-president’s son Eric tweeted criticism of funding Carroll’s lawyer received from a wealthy Democratic contributor.

The trial results from a lawsuit Carroll filed in November after the state of New York enacted a law allowing adult victims of sexual assault to sue their attackers even if the assault occurred decades earlier.

The lawsuit contains one claim related directly to the alleged rape and a second claim stemming from remarks Trump made about Carroll’s claims last October.

Carroll testified that writing about her encounter with Trump in a 2019 memoir led to her firing from Elle magazine, where she had worked as an advice columnist for 27 years, and even brought her death threats, leading her to buy bullets for a gun she possessed.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.