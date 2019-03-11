JERUSALEM (AP) — Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel’s top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country’s Arab minority.

Sela’s rebuke of Netanyahu, and her call for equality for all Israeli citizens in an Instagram post, prompted the prime minister to take to social media himself and lecture her that “Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it alone.”

Gadot responded with her own supportive post for Sela to her more than 28 million followers on Instagram: “Rotem, my sister, you’re an inspiration to us all.”