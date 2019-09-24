BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they have found the body of an elderly women in the rubble of an Austrian supermarket that exploded due to a gas leak.

Austria’s APA news agency reported Tuesday that a sniffer dog has found a body believed to be that of a 91-year-old who lived above the shop and had been reported missing.

Nine other people were injured in the Monday blast at the supermarket in St. Jodok am Brenner, in southern Austria between Innsbruck and the Italian border.

Police investigator Christoph Hundertpfund told APA that experts confirmed the cause of the blast was a gas leak when a line was hit during nearby construction.