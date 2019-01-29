NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut woman has died at a hospital after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.
The medical examiner will determine what caused the death of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut.
The New York Post says Goodson’s child was not hurt.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown Manhattan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Heavy snow hitting parts of Midwest; dangerous cold coming WATCH
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- Trump thought firing Flynn would end ‘Russia thing,’ Christie writes
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com