GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman was fatally shot by another driver as she tried to leave the scene of a minor accident with two children in her car, said police, who were searching Wednesday for the gunman.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, but it took several days for details to emerge about the apparent accident that may have stoked tensions before the shooting.

Carolyn Rose Tiger, 26, was shot at a busy intersection in a commercial area after the man driving the other car pulled a rifle from his trunk and opened fire, Greensboro Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said that she and the male driver appear to have been involved in a minor accident, and he tried to block her in with his car. The release said he then “got out of his car and retrieved a rifle from his trunk and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area.”

Tiger was struck by gunfire, and her car then crashed into a fence. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two children onboard, including one in a car seat, weren’t injured, police spokesman Ronald Glenn said. He declined to provide or further information on their identities or ages.

In recordings released Wednesday, a witness told 911 dispatchers the man had been following Tiger’s car, according to WXII-TV.

“He got out the vehicle, and she zoomed off because she saw him going to the trunk. When he was going to the trunk, I’m looking like, ‘What is he getting ready to do?'” the caller told the dispatcher. “He pulled out what looked like a shotgun and started shooting.”

Police say they aren’t aware of any relationship between the victim and suspect, adding that “the crime is being investigated as a random act of violence.”

Glenn said no suspect had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.