CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina woman thwarted a man trying to abduct her by running into a karate studio.
Capt. Jonathan Thomas of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a woman was walking to a store Thursday night when a man approached her. He says that when the man grabbed her, she managed to pull away and run inside the studio.
Thomas says the man followed her into the studio, where people protected her and called 911. They then watched where the man went and were able to point police to him when they arrived.
The man, 46-year-old August Williams, is being held on bond on several charges, including attempted kidnapping. His first court appearance hearing is scheduled for Monday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.
