WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman had a knife sticking out of the back her head when she told authorities that she was stabbed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

The woman’s daughter, Kizzie Hardy, tells The Dominion Post that her mother wasn’t stabbed, but that her boyfriend Zachary Nipper actually threw a rack of drying dishes and the knife just got stuck. The victim told police she was attacked while trying to stop Nipper from choking someone Tuesday.

Westover Police Chief Rick Panico says Nipper is charged with malicious wounding and wanted in Maryland for felonious assault. Reports didn’t include comment from him.

Panico says Hardy told police she and Nipper smoked meth at the “flop house” scene. Hardy denied that to the newspaper and says her family is now being evicted.

