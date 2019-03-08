LONDON (AP) — The first woman in Britain to be convicted of female genital mutilation has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
She received 11 years for the genital mutilation of her three-year-old daughter and two years for possession of extreme pornography.
The 37-year-old Ugandan woman is not being named in order to protect her child’s identity.
Judge Philippa Whipple said the woman was guilty of child abuse.
“It’s a barbaric practice and a serious crime. It’s an offence which targets women, particularly inflicted when they are young and vulnerable,” the judge said.
The 37-year-old Ugandan woman had denied guilt and claimed her daughter suffered an accidental injury.
Jurors at London’s Central Criminal Court concluded the girl had been cut deliberately.