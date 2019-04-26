DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman says she was taken off an airplane and handcuffed after complaining about vomit on a seat.

Rosetta Swinney tells WTVD she was boarding to return from Nevada last weekend when her 14-year-old daughter got someone’s vomit on her shirt and hands.

The Durham resident said she was taken to jail after verbal exchanges with a flight attendant who said it wasn’t her job to clean up.

Frontier Airlines says it offered to have a crew clean the vomit, but Swinney became disruptive. An airline statement says police were called after Swinney refused to deplane and take a different flight.

It wasn’t clear whether Swinney was charged. Las Vegas police spokeswoman Officer Alejandra Zambrano says the situation is under investigation, declining further comment.

