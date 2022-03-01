NEW YORK — A woman who was attacked in Queens in November died from her injuries last week, her family said, the latest death in a series of attacks in New York City against people of Asian descent.

The woman, GuiYing Ma, 61, was attacked Nov. 26 as she was sweeping a sidewalk in the North Corona neighborhood of Queens, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said Tuesday.

A witness told police that she was struck in the head with a large rock, suffering multiple lacerations.

A suspect, Elisaul Perez, 33, was arrested near the scene and charged with assault and harassment, according to the police spokesman, Sgt. Brendan Ryan.

The crime was reported to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, authorities said.

With Ma’s death, it was unclear whether Perez would face additional charges. The Queens District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Perez had at least 11 prior arrests, Ryan said.

A GoFundMe page established for Ma, who arrived in New York four years ago from China, said the attack permanently damaged the right side of her brain, leaving her connected to a ventilator and feeding tube and in a coma until early February. She died Feb. 22, the page said.

“This is a tragedy,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Twitter on Monday. “GuiYing Ma was a New Yorker and she deserved better than this.”

Adams had made improving public safety a theme of his successful campaign for mayor last year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Facebook, “These hateful acts of violence against our Asian communities must come to an end.”

Violence against Asian Americans in New York has soared during the pandemic. Some of the attacks have not been classified as hate crimes, prompting outrage among leaders and members of the community.

In New York state, to charge such attacks as hate crimes, prosecutors would need to show that the victims were targeted because of their race. However, proving a racist motive can be particularly difficult with attacks against Asians, experts say. There is no widely recognized symbol of anti-Asian hate comparable to a noose or a swastika.

At least three other people of Asian descent have died of violent attacks in New York since December.

On Dec. 31, a Chinese immigrant died after an attack in April that police said was a hate crime left him in a coma. In January, a woman was shoved to her death in front of a subway train in Times Square, and another was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment last month by a man who had followed her into her building, police said.