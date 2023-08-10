A Michigan woman has been charged with lying to buy firearms that were found in March with her 30-year-old son, who was arrested that month after making death threats online against President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, federal agents and prosecutors said.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, the woman, Michelle Berka, 56, was charged with five counts of knowingly making false statements to firearm dealers in 2022. Specifically, prosecutors said, Berka said that the weapons she was buying were for her when, in fact, they were meant for someone else.

Although prosecutors did not name the intended recipient of the firearms, her son Randall Berka II was arrested in March while carrying four of the same weapons, according to federal agents and a statement at the time by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Among the firearms that Michelle Berka bought were a semi-automatic pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and two rifles, including a semi-automatic rifle similar to an AK-47, prosecutors in her case said.

Carole Stanyar, Berka’s lawyer, declined to comment on the case Thursday. Lying in order to purchase a firearm is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The charges come amid a rising tide of right-wing extremism and violent threats against Democratic politicians in Michigan. After a plot to kidnap Whitmer was foiled by federal agents during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, state and federal prosecutors have secured convictions for several people connected to the plot.

Advertising

In December, a Delaware truck driver, Barry Croft, was sentenced in Michigan to 19 years and seven months in prison for the kidnapping scheme. Prosecutors said he had planned to capture Whitmer and foment a civil war with guns and explosives.

In March, federal agents arrested Randall Berka, who lives with his mother in Sebewaing, Michigan, and charged him with illegally possessing firearms. Berka came to the FBI’s attention after he made alarming threats in February and March to kill Democratic politicians on a YouTube channel he was using, according to court documents.

Referring to both Biden and Whitmer, Berka had posted that “biden deserves to die” and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” among other threats, the FBI said.

Berka is also accused of posting multiple times that he would “kill lgbt freaks.” At one point, the display name on the YouTube channel was set to “kill all federal agents on sight and hang biden.”

Federal agents said that Berka was committed to a mental institution in 2012, which deemed him ineligible to possess any guns or ammunition.

In an interview with Michelle Berka in March, however, federal agents said that she had recently purchased four firearms for her son and that he kept ammunition and body armor in his room. Berka said her son “scared” her, federal agents said, and she suggested that he should be arrested and taken to prison.

Advertising

Another Michigan man was charged with a hate crime in March on charges that he had threatened to kill Jewish government officials. Prosecutors said he had posted on Twitter, now known as X, that he would kill “anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt.”

After Croft was convicted last August, Whitmer said in a statement that it was time to take “a hard look at the status of our politics.”

“Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism,” she said, one that threatens “the very foundation of our republic.”