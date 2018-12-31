MARION, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a man shot and wounded his girlfriend and her father before killing himself in a store parking lot.
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis told news outlets the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in that community some 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of the state capital of Jackson.
Davis says the woman and her father were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not immediately identify the three.
Davis said he doesn’t know yet what prompted the shooting.
