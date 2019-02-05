PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman went into premature labor and gave birth after the pickup truck in which she was riding was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver in Philadelphia.
The child was hospitalized in very critical condition following the crash, which happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The mother was listed in stable condition. Her name was not disclosed.
Authorities say the pickup was stopped at a traffic light when it was hit. The driver of the car that struck the pickup allegedly was drunk and driving on a suspended license.
The crash remains under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Speed limit on the autobahn? Over my dead body, many Germans say
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
- Neighbors: Plane 'sounded like a missile' as it broke apart WATCH
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.