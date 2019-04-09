PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A body found in a central Arizona home Tuesday is believed to be that of a 77-year-old woman who may have been dead since 2017 and her daughter and granddaughter both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges, police said.

Police arrested Tara Aven, 46, and Briar Aven, 24, after finding what they suspect is the body of Sandra Aven in her home.

The mother and daughter are suspected of cashing numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years, according to police.

They said the two women have been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of fraud schemes and evidence tampering. Tara Aven is also accused of facilitation of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Tuesday night if either woman had a lawyer yet.

Police reported receiving a call from a Prescott resident who said he hadn’t seen Sandra Aven for a long time and was worried about her welfare.

Tara Aven and her daughter live next door to Sandra Aven and were questioned about her whereabouts.

Briar Aven initially told officers that her grandmother was out of town and unavailable, police said.

After the women gave inconsistent information, officers entered Sandra Aven’s home to check on her.

They found the body, but police said it hasn’t been positively identified yet and there was no information on a possible cause of death.