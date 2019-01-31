SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been arrested after a video she posted on social media showed her pouring water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter as “payback.”
News outlets report the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Caitlyn Alyse Hardy was charged with cruelty to children.
A statement from the sheriff’s office says Hardy recorded herself pouring a water bottle on her daughter’s face Saturday and posted it on Facebook. The baby woke up coughing.
Screenshots circulating on social media show Hardy’s original post said, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
The sheriff’s office says the county Social Services Department has been notified.
Hardy was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond Wednesday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.