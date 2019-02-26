MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a 5-year-old child have died after falling from a high-rise in Miami.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll tells news outlets they responded to a call about a possible “jumper” from a Brickell City Centre high-rise on Monday night.
Officials say they likely fell from at least the 20th floor.
Crews found the woman dead in the shrubs near the building. The boy was found unresponsive on a sixth-floor terrace and taken in “extremely critical” condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.
Their names have not been released. Police are investigating.