CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Witnesses and colleagues say a U.S. journalist working in Venezuela has gone missing after security forces escorted him from his apartment.
A doorman at Cody Weddle’s residence said a squad of five men wearing black uniforms demanded entry early Wednesday and left with the journalist.
The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of a missing journalist and warned President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the world is watching.
Tensions are escalating by the day in Venezuela, where U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido seeks to oust Maduro.
Weddle has reported from Venezuela for more than four years, most recently working as a freelance journalist for the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida.
The station’s president said in a statement it can’t reach Weddle and is concerned.
Venezuelan officials have not commented.