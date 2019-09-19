GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A sexual assault examiner says she found no visible injuries on a woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player who is accused of multiple sexual assaults.

The nurse examiner also testified Thursday that the woman making the allegation did not tell her she had been strangled or choked. The woman has testified in court that Clay Conaway put his hand on her throat and choked her.

The examiner also could not recall whether the woman told her she had been beaten, although a box on a medical form indicated that she reported being beaten or choked.

The defense was to resume cross-examining the woman Thursday afternoon. She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.