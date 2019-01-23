NEW YORK (AP) — A witness at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has implicated the kingpin’s wife in his 2015 prison escape.

Damaso Lopez Nunez told the jury Emma Coronel Aispuro was in on the plan that resulted in Joaquin Guzman escaping through a mile-long (1.6 kilometer-long) tunnel dug to the shower in his cell.

Lopez testified Wednesday that the spouse of Joaquin Guzman helped him trade messages with his sons before the infamous breakout. Aispuro was in the courtroom, but had no immediate reaction.

Guzman was recaptured in 2016 and sent to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges that his lawyers say are being fabricated by cooperators like Lopez.