BOSTON (AP) — A former executive of a drug company accused of bribing doctors into prescribing its opioid says he hired a regional sales manager after meeting her at the strip club where she worked.

Former Insys Therapeutics Vice President of Sales Alec Burlakoff told jurors Friday that he recruited former exotic dancer Sunrise Lee despite her lack of pharmaceutical experience because he believed she could implement the company’s plan to bribe doctors.

Burlakoff said after hiring Lee, executives received an anonymous email about topless photos of Lee that were online. Burlakoff said Lee kept her job after agreeing to take the photos down.

Lee’s lawyer repeatedly objected to the introduction of the salacious testimony. He said after jurors left for the day that he plans to move for a mistrial.