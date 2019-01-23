LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayor Eric Garcetti is pointing to the settlement of a teachers strike as an example of how government is solving problems in Los Angeles, while Washington remains mired in a lengthy shutdown.

The Democratic mayor who is considering a 2020 White House run tells The Associated Press the teachers pact is a national model that shows “what we can get when we pull together.”

By contrast, the mayor said Wednesday that politics across the country is often defined by stalemate.

The teachers ended a walkout Tuesday after winning higher wages and cuts in class sizes.

Garcetti, who helped broker the deal, suspended consideration of a 2020 candidacy with teachers on the picket lines.

He said “stayed tuned” when asked about a 2020 decision.